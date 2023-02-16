Home Entertainment Kannada

Darshan’s 56th film titled Kaatera, intense motion poster unveiled  

The film is directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir under Rockline Entertainments banner

Published: 16th February 2023 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Kannada actor Darshan

Kannada actor Darshan

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The title of Challenging Star Darshan’s 56th film, directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir and bankrolled by Rockline Entertainments, has been announced as Kaatera. The makers shared the title along with the first look motion poster, on the occasion of the Challenging star’s birthday on February 16, and the glimpse which was revealed at midnight went viral within minutes of its release.  

Darshan in a still from Kaatera 

The director, who created a buzz earlier with the poster, has continued the trend with the new motion poster.  The intriguing image featured a dog leading a flock of sheep and wascaptioned, “It is the responsibility of the one who is leading to show the way to those who are following.”  

The glimpse revealed on Thursday feels raw and rustic, and promises the fans a compelling commercial mass entertainer. Reportedly the film is based on a real-life incident, with its core plot rooted in a village in Karnataka in the 1970s.

The motion poster, which is filled with fire effects, has a high-voltage song sung by Sunitha S Murali playing in the background.  There is also a visual of a blood-stained machete, which is backed by a punchline delivered by Darshan, which translates as, “Every machete,  gets red only twice. Once, when it is forged, and the only other time when it is soaked in blood. Then we have a close-up of Darshan in the frame, who is seen wearing a kumkum on his forehead,  with a fiery look. The actor clad in a dark maroon t-shirt and lungi is seen wielding the machete, with farmers gathered in the background. 

According to Tharun, the title Kaatera translates to a couple of meanings. “There is a goddess by the name Kaateramma, Kaati is also a Kannada name for Bison, which is popular in Karnataka. Kaatera suits the powerful impact the film’s story will create,” says Tharun, who also states that the film has a perfect balance of realism and the necessary commercial element.

Kaatera is the third collaboration of the actor and director. After playing a pivotal role in the latter’s directorial debut Chowka, the two teamed up for Roberrt, which was declared a big hit at the box office.
The film marks the debut of Malashree’s daughter, Radhana Ram and it also has Jagapathi Babu is part of the project. With Maasthi, penning the dialogues, the film has Sudhakar S Raj handling the cinematography. The film’s shooting which is progressing at various intervals will resume its next schedule on February 22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kaatera Darshan
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp