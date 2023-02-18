Shivarajkumar-Narthan’s 'Bhairathi Ranagal' back on track  

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

If all had gone per plan, Bharathi Ranagal directed by Mufti director Narthan would have been Shivarajkumar’s 125th film. But the project could not take off as per schedule, due to the previous commitment of the actor and director, and Vedha eventually became the milestone film for the Century Star.

In fact, Narthan in his previous interview with CE in Feb 2021 mentioned Covid-19 pandemic changed the entire schedule. “The number doesn’t matter, and regardless of whether my film with Shivanna will be 125th or not, at some point, I will direct, Bhairathi Ranagal for the actor, and that is my responsibility.”

Going by the latest development, speculations are rife that director Narthan and Shivarajkumar will be joining hands for Bhairathi Ranagal and the project will go on floors sometime this year. Another interesting buzz is that the Shivanna-Narthan project will be the second productional venture under the Geetha Pictures banner, which marked their debut with Vedha. An official announcement about the actor and director joining hands will be confirmed on the occasion of Shivaratri today.

The news about Narthan doing a Telugu film with Ram Charan instead of Yash’s film has been doing the rounds. But our source tells us that the director is waiting for the actor to complete his commitment with director Shankar, which will take time. So, the director in between is said to have taken up the script of Bhairathi Ranagal which is almost in the completion stage, and pre-preparation work will begin soon.

Shivarajkumar in one of the interviews while promoting Vedha, had mentioned doing Bhairathi Ranagal, and it is going to be a prequel to Mufti. Bhairathi Ranagal was the title, derived from a special role Shivarajkumar played in Mufti which also starred Sriimurali. The character became a huge hit among the audience, and special mention was made of Shivanna’s body language. Now a full-length feature film is being made on this character.

Shivanna, who is one of the busiest actors in the south Indian Industry recently had his 125th film Vedha also released in Telugu. The Century star is currently committed to Ghost by Srini and Yogaraj Bhat’s Karataka Dhamanaka. He also plans to begin shooting for 45, which marks the directorial debut of music director Arjun Janya.

It is also learnt that the actor, who has Jailer with Rajinikanth, and Captain Miller with Dhanush will also be teaming with director Sachin Ravi for a film. Official details from the production house, the cast and crew of the Narthan’s directorial are now awaited.

If all had gone per plan, Bharathi Ranagal directed by Mufti director Narthan would have been Shivarajkumar’s 125th film. But the project could not take off as per schedule, due to the previous commitment of the actor and director, and Vedha eventually became the milestone film for the Century Star. In fact, Narthan in his previous interview with CE in Feb 2021 mentioned Covid-19 pandemic changed the entire schedule. “The number doesn’t matter, and regardless of whether my film with Shivanna will be 125th or not, at some point, I will direct, Bhairathi Ranagal for the actor, and that is my responsibility.” Going by the latest development, speculations are rife that director Narthan and Shivarajkumar will be joining hands for Bhairathi Ranagal and the project will go on floors sometime this year. Another interesting buzz is that the Shivanna-Narthan project will be the second productional venture under the Geetha Pictures banner, which marked their debut with Vedha. An official announcement about the actor and director joining hands will be confirmed on the occasion of Shivaratri today. The news about Narthan doing a Telugu film with Ram Charan instead of Yash’s film has been doing the rounds. But our source tells us that the director is waiting for the actor to complete his commitment with director Shankar, which will take time. So, the director in between is said to have taken up the script of Bhairathi Ranagal which is almost in the completion stage, and pre-preparation work will begin soon. Shivarajkumar in one of the interviews while promoting Vedha, had mentioned doing Bhairathi Ranagal, and it is going to be a prequel to Mufti. Bhairathi Ranagal was the title, derived from a special role Shivarajkumar played in Mufti which also starred Sriimurali. The character became a huge hit among the audience, and special mention was made of Shivanna’s body language. Now a full-length feature film is being made on this character. Shivanna, who is one of the busiest actors in the south Indian Industry recently had his 125th film Vedha also released in Telugu. The Century star is currently committed to Ghost by Srini and Yogaraj Bhat’s Karataka Dhamanaka. He also plans to begin shooting for 45, which marks the directorial debut of music director Arjun Janya. It is also learnt that the actor, who has Jailer with Rajinikanth, and Captain Miller with Dhanush will also be teaming with director Sachin Ravi for a film. Official details from the production house, the cast and crew of the Narthan’s directorial are now awaited.