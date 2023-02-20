Meghana Raj’s next, titled Tatsama Tatbhava

By Express News Service

On Saturday, Meghana Raj Sarja put up a rather cryptic post. It read, “2020, it was a Sunday, when things changed drastically for me. Since then I was asked about one obvious thing—that one question. Tomorrow, Sunday, I have finally decided to answer.” Now, it is clear that the post was in reference to her upcoming film.

Meghana is back to playing a lead role, and she will headline Vishal Atreya’s investigative crime thriller, titled Tatsama Tadbhava. With the filming completed, the makers revealed the title of the film along with the first look. Interestingly, the title poster was unveiled simultaneously by hundreds of celebrities on their respective social media handles. That’s not all, Kannada organisations also released the poster in more than 30 countries around the world on their respective social networks.

The film, which brings together a bunch of good friends of Meghana Raj, has actor and director Pannaga Bharana making his debut as a producer. Tatsama Tadbhava will be made under the PBStudios4 banner, and features Prajwal Devaraj in a pivotal role. Tatsama Tadbhava has music composed by Vasuki Vaibhav, and cinematography by Srinivas Ramaiah.

Explaining the unique title, Pannaga says the words Tatsama Tadbhava are synonyms. “The film is an investigative crime thriller, and The Confession is the first chapter. The speciality about the film is that all friends have come together to produce a film for Meghana,” says Pannaga, who is hoping to release the film by April.

Talking about her experience of working in Tatsama Tadbhava, Meghana says, “I didn’t go on the sets just as an actor. This is like my home banner, and I got involved in every aspect of filmmaking. It just felt very personal. There was an emotional side to this character, which drained me so much. Though I gave my 100 per cent to this episode, I still wanted to complete that portion.

At that end of it, I felt good, and it was an indescribable feeling,” says Meghana, adding, “I felt unique when the stalwarts of the Kannada film industry, and many others wanted to promote the film. I was overwhelmed. The fact that people are there for me, made me feel good.”

