Darshan’s Kranti to begin streaming on Prime Video on this date

By Express News Service

Kranti, starring Darshan, which hit the theatres on January 26, had a successful run at the box-office grossing over Rs 100 crore. Now, the film is set to begin streaming on Prime Video from February 23. Backed by Shylaja Nag and B Suresha under Media House Studios banner, the commercial entertainer, directed by V Harikrishna, will be available in multiple languages (Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam).

The film, which underlines the theme ‘Akshara Kranti’ explores the situation of Government schools and features Darshan as Kranti Rayanna. The film also stars Rachita Ram, Ravichandran, Tarun Arora, Samyukta Hornad, Vainidhi Jagadish, Sumalatha Ambareesh, Umashree, Mukyamantri Chandru, Girija Lokesh, and Dharmanna Kadur. Kranti has V Harikrishna doubling as the music director. WIth Karunakar handling the camerawork, Shashidhar Adapa is in charge of the art department.

As for Darshan’s next, he will be resuming shooting for Tharun Kishore Sudhir’s Kaatera on February 22. Bankrolled by Rockline Venkatesh, Kaatera has Maasthi penning the dialogues, V Harikrishna scoring the music, and Sudhakar S Raj as the cinema tographer.

Darshan’s list of films also includes a project with producer Rekha Jagadish to be made under the Soundarya Jagadeesh banner. An official announcement about this collaboration was made on Feb 16. The makers who are still to zero in on the director, and the story, plan to reveal details, as and when it gets finalised.

