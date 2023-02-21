Home Entertainment Kannada

Darshan’s Kranti to begin streaming on Prime Video on this date

Darshan’s list of films also includes a project with producer Rekha Jagadish to be made under the Soundarya Jagadeesh banner.

Published: 21st February 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Darshan Thoogudeepa in 'Kranti'

Darshan Thoogudeepa in 'Kranti'

By Express News Service

Kranti, starring Darshan, which hit the theatres on January 26, had a successful run at the box-office grossing over Rs 100 crore. Now, the film is set to begin streaming on Prime Video from February 23. Backed by Shylaja Nag and B Suresha under Media House Studios banner, the commercial entertainer, directed by V Harikrishna, will be available in multiple languages (Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam). 

The film, which underlines the theme ‘Akshara Kranti’ explores the situation of Government schools and features Darshan as Kranti Rayanna. The film also stars Rachita Ram, Ravichandran, Tarun Arora, Samyukta Hornad, Vainidhi Jagadish, Sumalatha Ambareesh, Umashree, Mukyamantri Chandru, Girija Lokesh, and Dharmanna Kadur. Kranti has V Harikrishna doubling as the music director. WIth Karunakar handling the camerawork, Shashidhar Adapa is in charge of the art department.

As for Darshan’s next, he will be resuming shooting for Tharun Kishore Sudhir’s Kaatera on February 22. Bankrolled by Rockline Venkatesh, Kaatera has Maasthi penning the dialogues, V Harikrishna scoring the music, and Sudhakar S Raj as the cinema tographer. 

Darshan’s list of films also includes a project with producer Rekha Jagadish to be made under the Soundarya Jagadeesh banner. An official announcement about this collaboration was made on Feb 16. The makers who are still to zero in on the director, and the story, plan to reveal details, as and when it gets finalised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Darshan Kranti Prime video
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp