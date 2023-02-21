Yogaraj Bhat unveils trailer of Dollar 

Home Entertainment Kannada

“Dollar is the tale of the corrupting influence of money, and the destructive nature of greed, told through the lens of crime action drama,” says Kiran. 

Anil Kumar, Kiran Kumar,and  Yogaraj Bhat.

By Express News Service

Debutant director Kiran Kumar is ready with his upcoming crime comedy, Dollar, and director Yogaraj Bhat unveiled the film’s trailer recently. The film follows the story of a mysterious foreigner, who possess a valuable bag filled with money in dollars, and three gangs Auto gang, Pataki Gang, Banavasi Ganga — who are after the bag.

Starring Anil Kumar and Chandana in the lead, the film is jointly produced by Basappa Hudali, Basavaraj Hammini, and Anil Hudali. Dollar also stars Gadda Viji as the antagonist, and has music composed by ER Vinay. Dollar is now in post-production and the makers are looking for an April release.
 

