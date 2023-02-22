Rukmini Vasanth approached for Yuvarajkumar’s debut

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Rukmini Vasanth, the Birbal heroine, is currently in the spotlight for her interesting lineup of projects including Rakshit Shetty’s Saptha Sagaradaache Yello, directed by Hemanth M Rao, Ganesh- Preetham Gubbi’s Banadarayalli, and Bagheera with Sriimurali directed by Dr Suri.

Going by the latest buzz, the actor has been approached for director Santhosh Ananddram’s upcoming project starring Yuvarajkumar and bankrolled by Hombale Films.

Yuvarajkumar

Rukmini is said to have had a preliminary round of discussion with the director, and the production house, who are keen to lock the actor, opposite Yuvarajkumar in his debut. An official confirmation of her presence in the film is awaited from the production house and director. If things fall in place, the project will mark her second collaboration with Hombale Fi lms af ter Bagheera.

The Santhosh Ananddram- Yuvarajkumar film was announced by the production house a couple of months ago, along with a picture, which was captioned, “The Legacy Continues.” In a special note, the production house also described the bond between Hombale Films and legendary Dr. Rajkumar’s family a special one.

However, there has been no update after that about the project. Yuvarajkumar is currently gearing up for the role, and speculations state that the makers are looking to kickstart the project on Puneeth Rajkumar’s birth anniversary (March 17).

