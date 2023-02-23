‘I hope Gowli will be the turning point in my career’  

A Sharadhaa By

Srinagar Kitty will be celebrating 20 years in Sandalwood this August. The actor, in his two-decade career, portrayed memorable characters in films like Inthi Ninna Preethiya, and Sanju Weds Geetha, yet the versatile performer hasn’t got his due in the industry.

Kitty for the last six years has not been part of mainstream cinema, in a lead role. The actor shifted to playing pivotal roles and negative characters. And there were times when his absence was felt in the industry. “I had not gone anywhere. I got into the wrong projects, and as a result, about 6 to 7 films I was part off did not take off as per plan or paused midway through shooting. At one point, I felt there was a lack of guidance. This period of ups and downs also gave me the time to introspect about my career and learn the art of judging. Teaming up with the right kind of filmmakers, and production houses, results in a good film that will reach the audiences,” he says.

The actor says that as an artist, he has always been devoted to this art form. “My love towards acting and cinema never dies. But some people misused my friendship and finance and avoided me. I’ve been silent throughout,” says Kitty, who is confident that his upcoming film, Gowli will be a turning point of his career. “Everyone who has travelled with me for 20 years is excited about Gowli. I credit director Soora for this. He was responsible for channelling ‘Gowli’ in me, a character that has got me hooked for the last 3 years. He has made sure, that I was in the character always. It was enjoyable being Gowli.’’

Kitty calls Gowli a wholesome entertainer with various emotions. “The film is rich with family sentiment and love for the environment and animals. People around Gowli, and the ones in his village respect him a lot and there is also an angry side to him.” Ask the actor, how relevant is this subject in today’s times, and he states, “Love, crime, and vengeance are relevant from the time humans began to exist. Gowli shot in a certain part of Sirsi with the Gowli community is what makes it a different experience and interesting.”

Kitty found it easy to play Gowli (milkman). “Before entering cinema, I distributed milk packets in cycles. But, Gowli had me playing an authentic milkman. This was a different kind of experience. Gowli as a community are very innocent, closer to the roots, grounded, and shooting among those people has made the film very realistic. We also had good support coming from artists like Rangayana Raghu, Paavana Gowda, Suddhi Cockroach and Yash Shetty. Everyone felt that it is a refreshing story.”

Does Kitty have a game plan going forward? “I am confident, Gowli will give that big break to my career, and that will get me unique roles. I won’t attempt doing routine films. At this time, I am keen to do an intense love story, but I am yet to get such a script,” says Kitty, who also says that he has always been okay with doing character and negative roles. He cites examples of films like Avatara Purusha directed by Suni, in which he played a magician, a negative role in upcoming Veeram starring Prajwal Devaraj, and Vinod Prabhakar starrer, Maadeva. “I enjoy working in a multistarrer and being part of different roles. All I look for is characters that allow me to perform, and I like to be surrounded by good artists.”

Kitty is currently on a devotional trip and is eagerly awaiting the release of his film on February 24.

