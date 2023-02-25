Shivarajkumar to be chief guest of the 'Kabzaa' audio launch 

Home Entertainment Kannada

The much-anticipated film Kabzaa has been getting the necessary hype, ahead of its release on March 17.

25th February 2023

The much-anticipated film Kabzaa has been getting the necessary hype, ahead of its release on March 17. The makers, who have launched two songs- the title track and Namaami Namaami song in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu respectively, and R Chandru will now be officially launching the album at a grand event to be held at his hometown, Sidlaghatta on Feb 26.  

The audio launch event will have Century Star Shivarajkumar as the guest, along with lead hero Upendra, and heroine, Shriya Saran, Duniya Vijay, and Dhananjay among others making their attendance. Telugu star, Nithiin, whose production house has bagged the distribution rights of Kabzaa in Telugu will be among the top distributors attending the event and will follow with Gurukiran musical nights.  

The makers also plan to reveal the special song, featuring Upenda and Tanya Hope, and choreographed by Jaani Master.  Post this, the team will be heading to Mumbai for a trailer launch on March 2, and a round of pre-release events is expected to be held in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Mumbai.

The gangster period drama set in 1940-80, Kabzaa revolves around an underworld don, played by Upendra, and stars Sudeep in a pivotal role. Kabzaa presented by MTB Nagaraj and made under R Chandru's Siddheshwara Enterprises banner, in association with Alankar Pandian, is all set to release in multiple languages. The film consists of an ensemble cast and includes Anoop Revanna, Pramod Shetty, Murali Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, Danish Akthar Saifi, Pradeep Rawat, Kabir Duhan Singh Jayaprakash, and Kota Srinivas Rao in prominent characters.

With music by Ravi Basrur, Kabzaa has cinematography and editing handled by AJ Shetty and Mahesh Reddy respectively. The stunt choreography is done by Ravi Varma, Vijay, and Vikram Mor.

