Abhimanyu Kashinath, Apoorva team up for 'Suri Loves Sandhya'

By Express News Service

Abhimanyu Kashinath, who is awaiting the release of his comeback film, Yallige Payana Yavudo Daari, directed by Kiran Surya, has now signed his next project. Titled Suri Loves Sandhya, the film will mark the directorial debut of Yadav Raj, who has written the story, screenplay, dialogues, and lyrics for the film.

Billed to be a romantic drama, Suri Loves Sandhya produced by KT Manjunath will have Apoorva starring opposite Abhimanyu. Prathap Narayan, who will be seen as a villain in Dhananjay’s Hoysala, will play the antagonist in Suri Loves Sandhya, which also stars Pallavi (Uttamaru) and BowBow Jayaram in pivotal roles.

The makers plan to start shooting in the first week of March and have shared the first look of the lead actors, who are collaborating for the first time.

Speaking to CE, Yadav Raj says that he is happy to begin his directorial career with a love story. “The shooting of the film will take place in locations of Bengaluru, Kolar, and Maddur among other places. We are also planning a shoot a song in Maharashtra.”

SN Arunagiri, the composer of noted Tamil films Goli Soda and Chandi Veeran will be scoring the music for Suri Loves Sandya. Allaka JV and B Srinivas will handle the cinematography. The film will also have stunt master Dinesh Kaasi (Michael), editor Ujwal Gowda, and dance choreographer Raj Kishore as part of the technical team.

