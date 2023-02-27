Mallika Singh roped in for Suni-Vinay Rajkumar film

By Express News Service

The first schedule of Vinay Rajkumar’s upcoming film with director Suni was recently wrapped up. While anchor-turned-actor Swathishta Krishnan, who was part of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, has already been signed for the project, the latest is that actor Mallika Singh has been roped in to play one of the other female leads.

While Swathishta plays a journalist, Mallika is likely to play a role of a Kashmiri girl. Known for her role in the popular Hindi serial, RadhaKrishn, which also had a dubbed version in Kannada, Mallika made her film debut with Gully Boy. This will be her first project in Kannada.

Bankrolled by Mysuru Ramesh, an official announcement about Mallika Singh part of romantic drama is expected to be out soon.

Meanwhile, Vinay has completed shooting for Andondittu Kaala, directed by Keerthi, and Pepe by Sreelesh Nair, which is getting ready for release. He also has Gramayana in the pipeline. On the other hand, Suni is also helming Gathvaibhava, which stars newcomer Dushyanth, and Ashika Ranganath.

