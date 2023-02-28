Venya Rai roped in for Hayavadana’s 'Yello Jogappa Ninnaramane'

By Express News Service

Director Hayavadana has finalised Venya Rai, as the heroine for his upcoming directorial, Yello Jogappa Ninnaramane, which stars Anjan Nagendra (Kamblihula) in the lead. The young Sandalwood talent is juggling between her studies and her passion for cinema. She is currently in her 1st PUC and has already marked her debut with Bhavanapoorna, which is yet to see its release, Yello Jogappa Ninnaramane will be her second outing.

Speaking to CE, An excited Venya Rai hailing from Puttur said that director Hayavadana watched the rushes of Bhavapoorna, at the edit desk and decided to cast her. Now she is all geared up to begin shooting in March. Talking about her aspirations to become an actor, she says it is in the family.

“My father, Chethan Rai Maani is an actor who has worked in Tulu, and Kannada films, and a couple of teleserials. My father has been a drama artiste and is my inspiration to become an actor,” says Venya.

Yello Jogappa Ninnaramane will be a travel movie and it tells the story of a father and son.

With Hayavadana doubling up as a producer in association with Pavan Simikeri under the Pandoras Box Production and Krishnachhhaya Chital banner, the film has Shivaprasad scoring the music, Ravichandran as editor, and Nataraj Maddalla as the cinematographer.

