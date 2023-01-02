What to expect from sandalwood in 2023

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The Kannada industry made a splash in 2022 and got a strong foothold across different industries. Movies like KGF 2, Kantara, 777 Charlie, James, and Vikrant Rona, which were the top-grossing films have also caught the attention and appreciation of people irrespective of the languages they speak, and the industry managed to surpass Bollywood, Tollywood, and Kollywood in many aspects.

This has certainly increased the expectations of Kannada films. With the backlog of films and umpteen number of projects in the making, the Kannada industry is expected to churn out more than 250 films this year too.

While we await stars like Sudeep, and Yash, to officially announce their next project, Rishab Shetty has confirmed collaborating with Hombale Films again, and details will be out soon. The actor will also be starring in Bell Bottom 2. The year will begin with Mr Bachelor, Spooky College, and Ms. Nandini hitting theatres this year. Meanwhile, we give you a quick list of the most awaited films in Sandalwood to be released this year.

Topping the list and first to hit the theatres will be Darshan’s Kranti, which will mark his second collaboration with director V Harikrishna. A multilingual film produced by Shylaja Nag and Suresha B, the film is a take on the education system and explores the plight of government schools. Kranti is all set to release on Republic Day (January 26), prior to which a trailer will be unveiled on January 7.

Darshan also has his next project, D 56, on floors. He is collaborating with Roberrt director Tharun Kishore Sudhir for the film, which is produced by Rockline Ventakesh. The action entertainer will have Malashree and Ramu’s daughter Radhana Ram making her debut.

Upendra has two films, - Kabzaa and UI the movie. Chandru’s directorial is making the right kind of noise since its inception. The Kabzaa team has announced that the film will be released in seven languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, and Hindi besides Kannada.

The period drama, which features the Real star as an underworld Don, also stars Sudeep in a pivotal character as Bhargav Bakshi. The film, which also stars Shriya Saran, is currently in post-production, and the release date is expected to be out soon

All eyes will be on Upendra’s UI, which has him return to direction after seven years. The film, which has created hype just with its title and posters, is currently on floors. Backed by G Manoharan and KP Sreekanth, we know that senior actor Murali Krishna and Ek Love Ya heroine Reeshma Nanaiah are part of the cast.

Shivarajkumar has a handful of interesting projects. His next will be Ghost, directed by Srini, under the Sandesh Productions banner. The Century Star also has Karnataka Dhamanaka helmed by Yogaraj Bhat and produced by Rockline Venkatesh. 45 starring Shivaana marks the directorial debut of music composer Arjun Janya and is produced by Ramesh Reddy.

Raghavendra Stores, starring Jaggesh, and Shwetha Srivatsav and directed by Santhosh Ananddram, will be the 12th film backed by Hombale Films. The innovative film, which is an interesting blend of comedy and politics, is ready to hit the theatres.

Hemant Rao’s Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, starring his Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu actor Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasant, is an intense love drama, which is currently on floors. This apart, Rakshit is working on Richard Anthony, which will be backed by Hombale Films.

Martin marks the reunion of Dhruva Sarja and AP Arjun after 8 years. An out-and-out action commercial multilingual entertainer, Martin will be the 6th outing for Dhruva Sarja and is produced by Uday K Mehta.

Dhruva Sarja also has KD for which he is teaming up with director Prem and KVN Productions. The third directorial of Raj B Shetty, titled Swati Muttina Male Haniye, is produced by Ramya under her Apple Box Studios

Pretham Gubbi’s next with Ganesh, Banadaariyali, is a romantic adventure drama that has music by V Harikrishna. The film also stars Rukmini Vasant and Reeshma Nanaiah. This apart, Ganesh also has a film with Suni, titled Rayagada, which is yet to go on floors. Shivaji Surathkal sequel directed by Akash Srivatsa will be the next for Ramesh Aravind. The film, which stars Radhika Chetan, and Megha Gaonkar, is produced by Rekha KN and Anoop Gowda

Dhananjay has two big films in 2023. The actor’s 25th film, Hoysala, directed by Vinay, and bankrolled by Karthik Gowda, and Yogi G Raj’s KRG Studios has wrapped up shooting and is looking for a March 30th release.

The actor’s next will be Uttarakhand. The film will be the actor’s second combination with Rohit Padaki and mark the return of Ramya to tinsel town. Shooting is likely to begin in the next few months.

Suri’s first collaboration with Abishek Ambareesh has created hype. The film, which has completed the shoot is now in the post-production stage.

The actor also has S Krishna’s Kaali, which also stars Sapthami Gowda and a project with director S Mahesh Kumar. The year will also keep Darling Krishna busy with a handful of films beginning with Mr BAchelor, followed by Sugar Factory, Love Birds, Love Me or Hate Me, and Kaushalya Supraja Rama,

There is a buzz around Vinay Rajkumar’s seventh film, Pepe. Directed by Srilesh S Nair, the film traverses between 1970 to 2020. There is also Digantha’s Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana, and Pruthvi Ambaar’s Dooradarshana in the pipeline This year marks the debut of Yuvarajkumar, who gets his first big break with Santhosh Ananddram’s upcoming film with Hombale Films.

Director Suni is launching newcomer Dushyanth in a film titled, Gathavaibhava, which also stars Ashika Ranganath.

