Home Entertainment Kannada

Sharan turns paranormal expert for Navaneeth’s 'Choo Mantar'

Sharan, who was last seen in Guru Shishyaru, will next be seen in the supernatural comedy, Choo Mantar.

Published: 03rd January 2023 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Choomantar

A still from 'Choomantar'

By Express News Service

Sharan, who was last seen in Guru Shishyaru, will next be seen in the supernatural comedy, Choo Mantar. The film is helmed by Navaneeth, who has previously helmed the thriller Karva and the courtroom drama Buckaasuura. The makers, who have completed the shooting of the talkie portions unveiled the first look motion poster on Monday.

Navaneeth, speaking to CE shared that the poster sets the mood for the horror genre. “Choot Mantar features Sharan as a paranormal expert, a new-age ghost hunter with a modern look. Joining him will be Chikkanna and Aditi Prabhudeva.” The film’s cast also consists of Meghana Gaonkar, Prabhu Mundkur, Rajini Bharadwaj, Dharma, and Om Prakash Rao.

Choo Mantar will be Tarun Shivappa’s 5th production. The film has two songs and it will be composed by rapper and singer Chandan Shetty. Avinash, who has previously worked with director Navaneeth in Karva and Buckaasuura will be scoring the background music.

Anoop, who is an underwater camera specialist, and has associated mostly with sports ads of top crickets, will be making his debut as a cinematographer with Choo Mantar. The film shot in places like Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Uttarakhand London is currently in the post-production stage. The film will hit the screens in April.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Choo Mantar Navaneeth
India Matters
A combination of pictures show the five people who have been arrested in connection with the Kanjhawala incident. (Photo | ANI)
Kanjhawala case: FIR says accused found victim's body underneath car, left her there & fled
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Minister's statement cannot be attributed vicariously to government, says Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Jharkhand man stripped naked, thrashed for refusing to consume beef
About 400 police personnel were deployed for security as SC members entered the Varadharaja Perumal Temple at Eduthavainatham village on Monday | Express
SC devotees, ‘caste out’ for 200 years, enter TN temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp