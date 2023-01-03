Sharan turns paranormal expert for Navaneeth’s 'Choo Mantar'

By Express News Service

Sharan, who was last seen in Guru Shishyaru, will next be seen in the supernatural comedy, Choo Mantar. The film is helmed by Navaneeth, who has previously helmed the thriller Karva and the courtroom drama Buckaasuura. The makers, who have completed the shooting of the talkie portions unveiled the first look motion poster on Monday.

Navaneeth, speaking to CE shared that the poster sets the mood for the horror genre. “Choot Mantar features Sharan as a paranormal expert, a new-age ghost hunter with a modern look. Joining him will be Chikkanna and Aditi Prabhudeva.” The film’s cast also consists of Meghana Gaonkar, Prabhu Mundkur, Rajini Bharadwaj, Dharma, and Om Prakash Rao.

Choo Mantar will be Tarun Shivappa’s 5th production. The film has two songs and it will be composed by rapper and singer Chandan Shetty. Avinash, who has previously worked with director Navaneeth in Karva and Buckaasuura will be scoring the background music.

Anoop, who is an underwater camera specialist, and has associated mostly with sports ads of top crickets, will be making his debut as a cinematographer with Choo Mantar. The film shot in places like Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Uttarakhand London is currently in the post-production stage. The film will hit the screens in April.

Sharan, who was last seen in Guru Shishyaru, will next be seen in the supernatural comedy, Choo Mantar. The film is helmed by Navaneeth, who has previously helmed the thriller Karva and the courtroom drama Buckaasuura. The makers, who have completed the shooting of the talkie portions unveiled the first look motion poster on Monday. Navaneeth, speaking to CE shared that the poster sets the mood for the horror genre. “Choot Mantar features Sharan as a paranormal expert, a new-age ghost hunter with a modern look. Joining him will be Chikkanna and Aditi Prabhudeva.” The film’s cast also consists of Meghana Gaonkar, Prabhu Mundkur, Rajini Bharadwaj, Dharma, and Om Prakash Rao. Choo Mantar will be Tarun Shivappa’s 5th production. The film has two songs and it will be composed by rapper and singer Chandan Shetty. Avinash, who has previously worked with director Navaneeth in Karva and Buckaasuura will be scoring the background music. Anoop, who is an underwater camera specialist, and has associated mostly with sports ads of top crickets, will be making his debut as a cinematographer with Choo Mantar. The film shot in places like Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Uttarakhand London is currently in the post-production stage. The film will hit the screens in April.