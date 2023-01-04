Vinay Rajkumar to collaborate with director Suni for a romantic drama

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Suni

Vinay Rajkumar has a few good projects lined up for 2023, including Andondittu Kaala directed by Keerthi, Pepe, and Gramayana, which have him experimenting with novel characters. Another interesting collaboration in this list will be Simple Agi Ondhu Love Story director Suni’s next film.

This will be the first project between the actor and the filmmaker, and it will be backed by Mysuru Ramesh. Suni is currently committed to his current project, Gathavaibhava, a fantasy drama that marks the debut of Dushyanth and also stars Ashika Ranganath as the female lead.

While he is currently busy with the post-production work of Gathavaibhava, the director is simultaneously preparing for the Vinay project. Meanwhile, Vinay, who was last seen in 10, will next be seen in Sreelesh Nair’s Pepe, which has been creating quite a buzz in the industry. An official announcement of the Suni-Vinay film will begin in the next couple of months, and details about the rest of the cast, and crew are also expected to be out soon.

