Home Entertainment Kannada

Orchestra Mysuru will be a special film for me and my friends: Dhananjay

The film produced by Ashwin Vijaykumar and Raghu Dixit will be presented by Daali Pictures and KRG Studios.

Published: 07th January 2023 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Team Orchestra Mysuru

By Express News Service

Dhananjay’s new film Orchestra Mysuru is based on traditional bands, that are famous during the Ganesha festival and Rajyotsava. This film, which tells the story of an orchestra that originated in Mysuru, is hitting the screens on January 12, and the trailer released recently has created further hype for it.

A still from the film

This is a special film for actor and producer, Dhananjay, as he hails from Mysuru and has penned all the songs. Orchestra Mysuru is directed by Sunil Mysuru and stars his best friend, Poornachandra as the lead.
“In the film, the hero writes a song celebrating victory. I didn’t know how to channelise the emotion back then at first. So post the success of my film Tagaru, I used the high to pen the song” says Dhananjay, who feels that everything about the film is special.  Generally, Kannada movies are not released during Sankranti. But our film is releasing on the occasion,” he adds.

The film produced by Ashwin Vijaykumar and Raghu Dixit will be presented by Daali Pictures and KRG Studios. “This is a pucca Kannada film, and a major attraction for all the art lovers,” he says.“In 2015, we as friends together made a song called Baarisu Kannada Dindimava”, which was shot in Mysore. The support we got for this song, inspired me to produce the film.

Will the boy’s dream of singing in an “orchestra” come true? is the basic outline of the film. Like Bengaluru, Mysuru also has a Gandhinagar. There are also many orchestra companies. Our film has eight songs composed by Raghu Dixit. One of the songs picturises the iconic locations of the palace city beautifully,” he adds.With Rajalakshmi playing the female lead, the film also features  Mahesh Kumar, Ravi Hunsur, Sachu, Rajesh Basvanna, Lingarju, and Mahadeva Prasad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orchestra Mysuru Dhananjay
India Matters
Shankar Mishra being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Police arrests man who 'urinated' on Air India co-passenger from Bengaluru
Varun Gandhi (Photo| Sunish P Surendran/ EPS)
No patient benefitted from health ministry scheme to treat rare disease: Varun Gandhi to Mandaviya
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Rajasthan cold wave: Minimum temperature recorded below freezing point at 0.6* Celsius
Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)
Air India CEO apologises for 'urinating' incidence; crew, pilot de-rostered, reviews alcohol policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp