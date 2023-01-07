Orchestra Mysuru will be a special film for me and my friends: Dhananjay

By Express News Service

Dhananjay’s new film Orchestra Mysuru is based on traditional bands, that are famous during the Ganesha festival and Rajyotsava. This film, which tells the story of an orchestra that originated in Mysuru, is hitting the screens on January 12, and the trailer released recently has created further hype for it.

A still from the film

This is a special film for actor and producer, Dhananjay, as he hails from Mysuru and has penned all the songs. Orchestra Mysuru is directed by Sunil Mysuru and stars his best friend, Poornachandra as the lead.

“In the film, the hero writes a song celebrating victory. I didn’t know how to channelise the emotion back then at first. So post the success of my film Tagaru, I used the high to pen the song” says Dhananjay, who feels that everything about the film is special. Generally, Kannada movies are not released during Sankranti. But our film is releasing on the occasion,” he adds.

The film produced by Ashwin Vijaykumar and Raghu Dixit will be presented by Daali Pictures and KRG Studios. “This is a pucca Kannada film, and a major attraction for all the art lovers,” he says.“In 2015, we as friends together made a song called Baarisu Kannada Dindimava”, which was shot in Mysore. The support we got for this song, inspired me to produce the film.

Will the boy’s dream of singing in an “orchestra” come true? is the basic outline of the film. Like Bengaluru, Mysuru also has a Gandhinagar. There are also many orchestra companies. Our film has eight songs composed by Raghu Dixit. One of the songs picturises the iconic locations of the palace city beautifully,” he adds.With Rajalakshmi playing the female lead, the film also features Mahesh Kumar, Ravi Hunsur, Sachu, Rajesh Basvanna, Lingarju, and Mahadeva Prasad.

