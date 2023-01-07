Home Entertainment Kannada

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 6 winner Shashi Kumar to headline a Kannada-Tamil bilingual

Apart from this project Shashi Kumar will be seen in a cameo role in the upcoming film Sugar Factory.

By Express News Service

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 6 winner, agriculturist and actor Shashi Kumar, who was last seen in Mehabooba, has now signed a Kannada-Tamil bilingual. Titled Premigala Gamanake in Kannada, the film mostly consists of technicians from Chennai and is helmed by director Vincent Inbaraj.“The film revolves around modern-day youngsters and their relationships. It will be focussed on the story,” says the actor. A schedule has been completed for the film backed by Subu. Premigala Gamanake has Arun Selvan handling the cinematography.Apart from this project Shashi Kumar will be seen in a cameo role in the upcoming film Sugar Factory.

