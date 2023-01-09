KGF star Yash’s next to be bankrolled by Venkat Konanki of KVN Productions

By Express News Service

Months of speculation about KGF star Yash's next has finally come one step closer to completion. The actor, who has remained non-commital about what he is doing next after the blockbuster success of the KGF franchise, celebrates his birthday today.

Venkat Konanki Narayana and Yash

Photos of Yash, who is currently in Dubai spending time with his friends and family, went viral on social media, and it is through one such photo that a slight affirmation of a long-standing speculation came to light.

One of those photos has Yash posing alongside filmmaker Venkat Konanki Narayana of KVN Productions. There were rumours that the two were collaborating on a project, and this photo just added more weight to these speculations.

Known for distributing RRR in Karnataka, and backing films like Prem-Dhruva Sarja's KD, KVN Productions are aiming to go pan-India with their projects, and one of the biggest steps in that direction is definitely this Yash film.

Confirmation about this collaboration between Yash and KVN Productions for Yash19 is expected to be out soon, and through this announcement, we can also expect the details about the director, and the rest of the cast and crew too.

