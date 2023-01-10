Popular singer Mangli makes her debut as heroine with multilingual film 'Paadaraya'

A Sharadhaa By

The makers of Chakravarthy Chandrachud’s upcoming directorial, Paadaraya, starring Nagashekar in the lead, have finalised the heroine of the film.

Popular singer Mangli is set to make her debut with this project. A noted Television presenter, anchor, and the voice of Kannada songs like Yeenegu Hennigu (Ek Love Ya), Oo Anthaya Oo Oo Anthya (Pushpa), Yatta Yatta (Tribble Riding), Rama Rama Rama (Dilpasand) and the recent Gillako Shiva (Vedha) will appear as the heroine of the project.

While she has made cameo appearances in Telugu films, this will be her full-fledged role as the lead.

Official confirmation of bringing Mangli on board is expected to be out soon.

With story, screenplay, and dialogues written by Chandrachud, the film is based on a real-life incident that happened in Ayodhya between 2013-2014.

Paadaraya was launched on Hanuman Jayanti with a title teaser, and it is interesting to learn how Nagashekar has been preparing for the role. Going by the director’s instruction, Nagashekar is temporarily camped at Anjandri Hills and is observing a strict fast for 42 days.

Nagashekar will be playing the role of a service provider looking after footwear outside temples, and the director felt that this sojourn in Anjanadri Hills will feel more like a workshop.

Meanwhile, the team is planning to have the muhurath on January 23, and details about the rest of the cast will be announced then.

Director and producer R Chandru will be joining Manjunath Gowda in bankrolling the project and will also be backed by Nagashekar

While Ajaneesh Lokanath is composing for the project, Satya Hegde is onboard Paadaraya as the film’s cinematographer.

