Raaj Sharan’s 'Modala Male' to feature nine heroines

By Express News Service

Raaj Sharan’s second directorial, Modala Male, starring Raja Narasimha features not one or two, but nine heroines including Sahithya Prakash, Pooja Ramachandra, Anjali, Usha, and Priya Shetty among others.

According to the director, the film, which is billed as a comedy entertainer with a horror concept, has rain as a crucial link to the narrative. The team has completed shooting in 40 days and has filmed in parts of Madikeri, Sakaleshpur, Mysore, and Bangalore. Modala Male is now in the post-production stage and the makers are targeting February as the release date.

With music by Ravish and Prasannd Bhoja Shettar, Modale Male has two cinematographer, Krishna Purjari and Manu Dasappa. Modala Male features Suchendra Prasad, Karisubbu, Ugramm Reddy, and Jyothi Murur in pivotal roles.

Raaj Sharan’s second directorial, Modala Male, starring Raja Narasimha features not one or two, but nine heroines including Sahithya Prakash, Pooja Ramachandra, Anjali, Usha, and Priya Shetty among others. According to the director, the film, which is billed as a comedy entertainer with a horror concept, has rain as a crucial link to the narrative. The team has completed shooting in 40 days and has filmed in parts of Madikeri, Sakaleshpur, Mysore, and Bangalore. Modala Male is now in the post-production stage and the makers are targeting February as the release date. With music by Ravish and Prasannd Bhoja Shettar, Modale Male has two cinematographer, Krishna Purjari and Manu Dasappa. Modala Male features Suchendra Prasad, Karisubbu, Ugramm Reddy, and Jyothi Murur in pivotal roles.