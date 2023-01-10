Home Entertainment Kannada

Shooting of Yogaraj Bhat’s 'Garadi' wrapped up

Yogaraj shared that the story of Garadi is set in old Mysuru, and he is glad to helm a film that emphasises the importance of the desi sport. 

Team Garadi

By Express News Service

The shooting of Yogaraj Bhat’s Garadi, starring Yashas Surya, has been completed. The film, which was shot in a span of 70 days, is backed by minister BC Patil, who is also returning to acting with a pivotal character. Garadi, which revolves around the traditional sport of wrestling, also features Sonal Monteiro, Ravi Shankar, Sujay Belur, Raghu, Dharmana, Cheluvaraj, Prithvi, among others. 

Yogaraj shared that the story of Garadi is set in old Mysuru, and he is glad to helm a film that emphasises the importance of the desi sport.   The audio rights of the film have been sold to Sa Re Ga Ma Pa for a crore, and there is a lot of demand for dubbing and remake rights. This is the 16th film produced under BC Patil’s home banner. 

Yashas, who plays the lead, has appeared in the role of a Pailwan. “This role required a lot of preparation, and it was a pleasure to work with such experienced artists,” the actor mentioned, and he thanked the makers for the opportunity.

Garadi has Darshan playing an important role, and the film has music by V Harikrishna. Niranjan Babu handled the cinematography of the film, which is looking at a late February or early March release.

