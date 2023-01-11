‘It feels great to be in the consideration for the biggest award on the planet’

By Express News Service

Anup Bhandari’s Vikrant Rona, which starred Sudeep in the lead, is among the South Indian films that made it to Oscar contention list announced recently. Expressing his excitement about his second film after Rangitaranga to make this cut, Anup says, “Two out of three of my directorials have got me global recognition. Getting nominated itself is a big deal.

Our films have been picked from the list of 1000 films coming from different languages and countries. They filter around 300 films. Though I’m not aware of what criteria every film goes through to be on that list, I feel great because it is the biggest award on the planet.

Our film on their website, and listed among the films like Avatar, feels great.” Vikrant Rona, a suspense thriller, Vikrant Rona, a suspense thriller backed by Manjunath Gowda’s Shalini Arrts also starred Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok in the lead cast. With music by Ajaneesh Loknath, the cinematography of Vikrant Rona was by William David.

