Home Entertainment Kannada

‘It feels great to be in the consideration for the biggest award on the planet’

Anup Bhandari shares his excitement about Vikrant Rona making it to the Oscars contention list.

Published: 11th January 2023 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep (L) with Anup Bhandari

Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep (L) with Anup Bhandari

By Express News Service

Anup Bhandari’s Vikrant Rona, which starred Sudeep in the lead, is among the South Indian films that made it to Oscar contention list announced recently. Expressing his excitement about his second film after Rangitaranga to make this cut, Anup says, “Two out of three of my directorials have got me global recognition. Getting nominated itself is a big deal.

Our films have been picked from the list of 1000 films coming from different languages and countries. They filter around 300 films. Though I’m not aware of what criteria every film goes through to be on that list, I feel great because it is the biggest award on the planet.

Our film on their website, and listed among the films like Avatar, feels great.” Vikrant Rona, a suspense thriller, Vikrant Rona, a suspense thriller backed by Manjunath Gowda’s Shalini Arrts also starred Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok in the lead cast. With music by Ajaneesh Loknath, the cinematography of Vikrant Rona was by William David.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vikrant Rona Oscar
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp