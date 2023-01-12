Home Entertainment Kannada

Prakash Raj joins Komal Kumar’s 'Kalaya Namaha'

Actor Komal Kumar, the comedian who turned hero with Pavan Wadeyar's  Govindaya Namaha, is returning to play the lead with Kalaya Namaha after five years.

12th January 2023

Komal Kumar and Prakash Raj

By Express News Service

Actor Komal Kumar, the comedian who turned hero with Pavan Wadeyar's  Govindaya Namaha, is returning to play the lead with Kalaya Namaha after five years. With the film's shooting going on in full swing, the cast of the project has grown bigger as the multilingual actor Prakash Raj has joined the sets.

The makers shared a few pictures of Komal with Prakash Raj and the entire portion of the episode is being shot in Mysuru.

Kalaya Namaha directed by Mathivanan has the project backed by Komal's wife Anusuya Komal Kumar. With Emil scoring the music, the film's cinematography is handled by Rakesh C Tilak. The film has Asia Firdose playing the female lead opposite Komal. Actors Suchendra Prasad and Tilak are also part of the project. 

