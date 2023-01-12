Pranam Devaraj gears up for a Kannada-Telugu bilingual 'Vaira'

By Express News Service

Pranam Devaraj, who made his acting debut with Kumari 21F (2018) will be returning to films after 4 years with the after Kannada-Telugu bilingual Vaira. The film is directed by Sai Shivan Jampana. A teaser of the film was released recently in the presence of the crew members’ family, and friends.

Pranam, who was seen as a chocolate boy in his first film, will play an intense young man in the new film. Speaking on the sidelines of the teaser release, Devaraj said, that he is glad that his second son is making a comeback at a time when the industry is flourishing.

Pranam Devaraj said that he grew up watching the films of his father and elder brother Prajwal from a young age. “This is my first attempt as an action hero. Sivan and I are happy with the way the film has shaped up. I’m glad to have shared screen space with artistes like Graudaram of KGF fame, Shankar Ashwath, and Veena Sundar.” Vaira will be Monal’s first film in Kannada.

The film has cinematography by Gopinath and music scored by Mahati Swara Sagar. The film is currently in the post-production stage and the makers will announce the release date soon.



