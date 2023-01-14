'Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye' will make you fall in love with love: Actor Ramya

By Express News Service

The shooting of Raj B Shetty’s third directorial, Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye, which marks the debut production venture of actor Ramya, has been wrapped up. The romantic drama is now in the post-production stage. SMMH, which has been shot across picturesque locations, is made under AppleBox Studios in collaboration with Lighter Buddha Films. The first looks of Prerana and Aniketh, the characters played by Siri and Raj, have piqued the curiosity of the audience.

Ramya strongly believes the film will make one fall in love with love and shares a few details about her debut production. “I am glad I worked as a producer and not as an actor in SMMH simply because I learnt so much about production that I didn’t know before. It’s a life skill (laughs). I hope everybody would watch and like SMMH because it has so much to show and say without showing and saying much. It’s a beautiful poetic film that has so much depth. This will change the way people view true love.”

The ensemble also features Balaji Manohar, Surya Vasishta, Rekha Kudligi, Sneha Sharma, JP Thumminad, and Gopalkrishna Deshpande. The film has music by Midhun Mukundan, while Praveen Shriyan shoulders the dual responsibility of cinematographer and editor.

The shooting of Raj B Shetty’s third directorial, Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye, which marks the debut production venture of actor Ramya, has been wrapped up. The romantic drama is now in the post-production stage. SMMH, which has been shot across picturesque locations, is made under AppleBox Studios in collaboration with Lighter Buddha Films. The first looks of Prerana and Aniketh, the characters played by Siri and Raj, have piqued the curiosity of the audience. Ramya strongly believes the film will make one fall in love with love and shares a few details about her debut production. “I am glad I worked as a producer and not as an actor in SMMH simply because I learnt so much about production that I didn’t know before. It’s a life skill (laughs). I hope everybody would watch and like SMMH because it has so much to show and say without showing and saying much. It’s a beautiful poetic film that has so much depth. This will change the way people view true love.” The ensemble also features Balaji Manohar, Surya Vasishta, Rekha Kudligi, Sneha Sharma, JP Thumminad, and Gopalkrishna Deshpande. The film has music by Midhun Mukundan, while Praveen Shriyan shoulders the dual responsibility of cinematographer and editor.