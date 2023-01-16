Audio rights of Shivarajkumar’s 'Ghost' sold at 'exceptional' price

By Express News Service

The audio rights of Shivarajkumar’s Ghost, which is currently on floors, has been grabbed by Anand audio. Directed by Srini, Ghost is backed by Sandesh Production, and the makers revealed that the audio rights were sold at an ‘exceptional’ price.

The film created quite a buzz with the motion poster, created by Tehran-based company, ASOO VFX, which was done along with Indian graphic artists -- Monish and Rudresh Olamata. “In fact, it was this motion poster that caught the attention of the audio label,” says director Srini.

Ghost, which also marks the Kannada debut of well-known actor Jayaram, also stars Prashant Narayan. The makers are planning to wrap up the shoot either by February end or by March first week. With Arjun Janya taking care of the music, the cinematography of Ghost will be by Tagaru DoP Mahendra Simha.

Shivanna, who was last seen in Vedha, is also shooting for Yogaraj Bhat- Rockline Venkatesh’s Karataka Dhamanaka, and will juggle between this project and Ghost. He will also begin shooting for Arjun Janya’s directorial debut, titled 45.

