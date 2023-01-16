Home Entertainment Kannada

Kranti is an album hit

says music composer, V Harikrishna, who tells us that it is always special to compose a song for a star like Darshan

Published: 16th January 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Darshan and Rachita Ram in Kranthi.

Darshan and Rachita Ram in a still from Kranti.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Challenging Star Darshan’s upcoming film, Kranti, is seeing an unprecedented craze. Ahead of the release of the film on Republic Day (Jan 26), the makers of Kranti released the fourth single, titled Don’t Mess with him. The song, composed by Harikrishna, who is also the director, was launched at an event in Tumakuru. The event witnessed a large gathering of Darshan fans, who climbed trees and pillars to catch a glimpse of their favourite star.

Such was the crowd, that the Kranti team could not get off the bus to reach the arena. Eventually, Darshan, who anchored the event, finally climbed to the top of the bus and handled the show. Describing the event as mass hysteria, Harikrishna said, “Every single person, who was present at the event was there was only for one person...Darshan. He once again proves that he is a fan’s hero.

Every song event was like a huge procession for us,” he says. As a composer, Kranti marks Harikrishna’s 27th combination with Darshan, and they have given one more hit album. The four songs (Dharani, Bombe, Pushpavati, and Don’t Mess With Him) were released at various cities at different intervals. The latest is an introductory song penned by director and lyricist Chethan Kumar, and highlights the Challenging Star’s personality, both on and off the screen.

Question Harikrishna about what goes into composing an introductory song for someone like Darshan, Harikrishna says, “It is always special to compose a songs for Darshan. He is a larger than life star, who is still humble. Having watched him up and close, for so many years, his personality on and off screen is what inspires us to come with such introductory numbers.

“ Citing successful actorcomposer collaborations like Ravichandran and Hamsalekha, and Raj Kapoor and Shankar Jaikishan, Harikrishna says, “We share a wonderful rapport that reflects in our work.” Harikrishna shares that the Kranti audio launch gave the team a different experience. “To date, we usually launched the album behind closed doors. But with Kranti, every song was launched amid the fans, right in front of the audience, and we would get instant reactions.

This was new to the entire team.” Harikrishna, who last composed music for Yajamana, took time to focus on his direction, and it is after three years that he has returned to composing with Kranti. “Kranti is an album hit. Usually one or two songs would be a hit.

However, with Kranti, I’m glad every song has been trending, and declared as chartbusters. Our hit combination as actor and music director continues,” he says. Produced by Shylaja Nag and B Suresha’s Media House Studios, Kranti stars Rachita Ram, Ravichandran, Ravishankar, Samyuktha Hornad and Nimika Ratnakar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Star Darshan Kranti Don’t Mess with him
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp