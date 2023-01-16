Kranti is an album hit

A Sharadhaa By

Challenging Star Darshan’s upcoming film, Kranti, is seeing an unprecedented craze. Ahead of the release of the film on Republic Day (Jan 26), the makers of Kranti released the fourth single, titled Don’t Mess with him. The song, composed by Harikrishna, who is also the director, was launched at an event in Tumakuru. The event witnessed a large gathering of Darshan fans, who climbed trees and pillars to catch a glimpse of their favourite star.

Such was the crowd, that the Kranti team could not get off the bus to reach the arena. Eventually, Darshan, who anchored the event, finally climbed to the top of the bus and handled the show. Describing the event as mass hysteria, Harikrishna said, “Every single person, who was present at the event was there was only for one person...Darshan. He once again proves that he is a fan’s hero.

Every song event was like a huge procession for us,” he says. As a composer, Kranti marks Harikrishna’s 27th combination with Darshan, and they have given one more hit album. The four songs (Dharani, Bombe, Pushpavati, and Don’t Mess With Him) were released at various cities at different intervals. The latest is an introductory song penned by director and lyricist Chethan Kumar, and highlights the Challenging Star’s personality, both on and off the screen.

Question Harikrishna about what goes into composing an introductory song for someone like Darshan, Harikrishna says, “It is always special to compose a songs for Darshan. He is a larger than life star, who is still humble. Having watched him up and close, for so many years, his personality on and off screen is what inspires us to come with such introductory numbers.

“ Citing successful actorcomposer collaborations like Ravichandran and Hamsalekha, and Raj Kapoor and Shankar Jaikishan, Harikrishna says, “We share a wonderful rapport that reflects in our work.” Harikrishna shares that the Kranti audio launch gave the team a different experience. “To date, we usually launched the album behind closed doors. But with Kranti, every song was launched amid the fans, right in front of the audience, and we would get instant reactions.

This was new to the entire team.” Harikrishna, who last composed music for Yajamana, took time to focus on his direction, and it is after three years that he has returned to composing with Kranti. “Kranti is an album hit. Usually one or two songs would be a hit.

However, with Kranti, I’m glad every song has been trending, and declared as chartbusters. Our hit combination as actor and music director continues,” he says. Produced by Shylaja Nag and B Suresha’s Media House Studios, Kranti stars Rachita Ram, Ravichandran, Ravishankar, Samyuktha Hornad and Nimika Ratnakar.

