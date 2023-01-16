Rohith Srinath returns to the silver screen with 'First Day First Show'

By Express News Service

First Day First Show will mark the comeback of veteran actor Srinath’s son, Rohith. Known for his role as a child artiste in Mani Ratnam’s debut directorial, Pallavi Anu Pallavi, Rohith will return to the silver screen with Ond Kathe Hella director Girish G’s next.

Girish is also awaiting the release of his film, WOW, which will skip theatres and premiere on Zee5 soon. The filmmaker has completed Shalivahana Shakhe, which is undergoing censor formalities. Billed as a commercial thriller, First Day First Show is backed by Urmila Kiran.

“FDFS, a popular phrase in filmdom, narrates how a film production team faces numerous challenges owing to piracy. It traces the lives of the technicians and crews facing many challenges to release a film.”

First Day First Show has director Girish playing a pivotal character, and also stars BM Venkatesh, Anirudha Shastry, and Harish in important roles, and has been filmed in various locations in Bengaluru and Chennai.

