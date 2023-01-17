Home Entertainment Kannada

Actor Apoorva to reunite with Ravichandran for 'Gowri Shankara'

Helmed by Anees and produced by NS Rajkumar, the Ravichandran starrer has undergone a few crucial changes.
 

Apoorva

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Ravichandran’s upcoming film, directed by debutant Anees and backed by Ns Rajkumar, has gone through certain crucial changes. The family entertainer, which was earlier titled Gowri, will now be called Gowri Shankara. Secondly, model-turned-actor Barkha Sengupta, has moved away from the project, which will now star Apoorva. 

Gowri Shankara marks the reunion of Ravichandran and Apoorva after the former’s directorial, Apoorva, which gave the actor her screen name. 

Apoorva, who was recently seen in Victory 2, is also working on Sutradhari, which is currently on floors. The shooting of Gowri Shankara is set to begin on January  22 in Dandeli. Interestingly, the film has a Caucasian Shepherd dog, named Cadabom Hayder, playing a pivotal role. 

Gowri Shankara will have music by Karthikeyan and cinematography by Sathish.  Meanwhile, Ravichandran will next be seen in a pivotal role in Darshan’s Kranti, which will hit theatres on Republic Day. The actor is also part of Dhruva Sarja’s upcoming film, KD.

