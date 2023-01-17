Paradoxes of a Kannada activist in anthology 'Pentagon'

By Express News Service

Pentagon is an anthology of five stories directed by five directors, and the teaser for the fifth film

will be out on January 18. Directed by Guru Deshpande, stars Kishore, Pruthvi Ambar, Roopesh Rajanna, and Ashwini Gowda among others.

“This story is about a pro-Kannada activist. It neither glorifies him nor presents only the negative aspects of such activism. Every activist or person has shades of grey and that is what I have tried to showcase through this character.

The teaser will clear any doubts anyone has about how such a sensitive issue has been handled,” says Guru Deshpande. Shot by Abilash Kallatti, the segment will have music by Manikanth Kadri.

Apart from directing one episode of the anthology, Guru Deshpande has bankrolled the project under G Cinemas and is also the creative head of the Pentagon. The other four chapters of the film are directed by Akash Srivatsa (Shivaji Surathkal), Chandramohan (Brahmachari), Raghu Shivamogga (Churikatte), and Kiran Kumar (debut).

Pentagon is an anthology of five stories directed by five directors, and the teaser for the fifth film will be out on January 18. Directed by Guru Deshpande, stars Kishore, Pruthvi Ambar, Roopesh Rajanna, and Ashwini Gowda among others. “This story is about a pro-Kannada activist. It neither glorifies him nor presents only the negative aspects of such activism. Every activist or person has shades of grey and that is what I have tried to showcase through this character. The teaser will clear any doubts anyone has about how such a sensitive issue has been handled,” says Guru Deshpande. Shot by Abilash Kallatti, the segment will have music by Manikanth Kadri. Apart from directing one episode of the anthology, Guru Deshpande has bankrolled the project under G Cinemas and is also the creative head of the Pentagon. The other four chapters of the film are directed by Akash Srivatsa (Shivaji Surathkal), Chandramohan (Brahmachari), Raghu Shivamogga (Churikatte), and Kiran Kumar (debut).