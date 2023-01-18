Amoolya Gowda makes her leading role debut with 'Kurudu Kanchana'

By Express News Service

Model-turned-actor Amoolya Gowda, a multifaceted talent, who is a dubbing artiste, and an anchor, has been the face of a handful of teleserials like Aparanji, Agnisakshi, and Nan Arasi Radhe. Amoolya is set to make her mark as a full-fledged heroine in Kurudu Kanchana. Directed by S Pradeep Varma, the film also stars Kiran Raj. Amoolya plays Janni, who is labelled as hyper, bubbly, and straightforward. The makers have completed the talkie portions and will be heading to Kerala for a song shoot later this month. “Having interviewed stars like Shivarajkumar, Upendra, Malashree, Ramya, Sangeetha Sringeri, and Bharathi Vishnuvardhan, they had a major influence on me and made me focus my attention on cinema. Although I faced a few hiccups with intial projects not taking off, I’m finally glad to make an entry into cinema with Kurudu Kanchana,” she says. Backed by V Talkies, Kurudu Kanchana has music by Geetha Kaivar, and cinematography by Praveen Shetty.