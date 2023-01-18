Home Entertainment Kannada

Telugu producer Dil Raju reveals plans for pan India projects

Speculations are rife that Ravanam will bring Prashanth Neel and Prabhas together once again after Salaar, which is under production now.

Published: 18th January 2023 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Telugu Film Producers’ Guild president Dil Raju

Telugu producer Dil Raju

By Express News Service

Producer Dil Raju, who is basking in the success of Varisu (Vaarasudu) has revealed plans to produce high-budget pan-India projects. 

Prashanth Neel

In a recent interview with a TV channel, the producer said, "We are focusing on larger-than-life content and stories for VFX-based films are being readied. We have a story named Jatayu by Indraganti Mohana Krishna, Vishwambara by Sailesh Kolanu of HIT-fame and have finalised Prashanth Neel's Ravanam. I'm looking forward to such stories now."

Speculations are rife that Ravanam will bring Prashanth Neel and Prabhas together once again after Salaar, which is under production now. Reports suggest that around 30-35 days of filming is left for Salaar. Considering the nascency of the projects stated by Dil Raju and present commitments of the filmmakers involved, the films will take some time to materialise.

Meanwhile, Dil Raju has Shankar's RC 15, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, in the middle of production.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dil Raju Varisu Prashanth Neel
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Four in five professionals in India considering job change in 2023
NCP leader Nawab Malik. (Photo |PTI)
FIR against Nawab Malik's son, daughter-in-law for allegedly using fake documents in visa application
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear demarcation of power, SC reserves verdict
Image of BSF personnel used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistan drone 8 km inside Indian territory in Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp