Telugu producer Dil Raju reveals plans for pan India projects

Producer Dil Raju, who is basking in the success of Varisu (Vaarasudu) has revealed plans to produce high-budget pan-India projects.

In a recent interview with a TV channel, the producer said, "We are focusing on larger-than-life content and stories for VFX-based films are being readied. We have a story named Jatayu by Indraganti Mohana Krishna, Vishwambara by Sailesh Kolanu of HIT-fame and have finalised Prashanth Neel's Ravanam. I'm looking forward to such stories now."

Speculations are rife that Ravanam will bring Prashanth Neel and Prabhas together once again after Salaar, which is under production now. Reports suggest that around 30-35 days of filming is left for Salaar. Considering the nascency of the projects stated by Dil Raju and present commitments of the filmmakers involved, the films will take some time to materialise.

Meanwhile, Dil Raju has Shankar's RC 15, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, in the middle of production.

