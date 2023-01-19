Raghavendra Rajkumar to play a Governor in 'Dhruva 369'

By Express News Service

Raghavendra Rajkumar is set to essay a Governor for the first time in director Shanker Nag’s upcoming film, Dhruva 369. The actor plays a role, which is the base of the story, and the director shares that it will have a strong impact right through the film.

Raghanna shot for the climax, which was filmed at a private engineering college, for two days. Post the shoot, the actor interacted with the media and expressed his elation in playing such a role for the first time.

The story revolves around the Dhruva Nakshatra, and connects the ancient times to today’s astronomy. Dhruva 369 also stars Ramesh Bhatt, Atish Shetty, Chandana, Namitha, Sandeep Malani, Meghowda, Bhaskar Manipalu in various roles.

Mangalore-based Srikrishna Kanthila, a graphic designer and entrepreneur, is producing under the Achintya Studios banner. The makers have filmed Dhruva 369 in places like Mangalore, Udupi, Murudeshwar, Bangalore, and Chikkaballapur. The film’s music is by Satish Babu, and Mahabala has handled the cinematography.

With just the shooting of two song sequences pending, the makers of Dhruva 369 are planning to finish it at the earliest.

