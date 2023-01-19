Tanuja is set to release on February 3

By Express News Service

Tanuja has been creating buzz since launch and it will be out on February 3. The film directed by State award winner, Harish MD Halli is based on a true incident. The story traces the journey of Tanuja, a farmer’s daughter, her struggle to write the NEET exam during the pandemic and her dream of becoming surgeon someday.The trailer, which was released in December has garnered a huge response for its noble content. Interestingly, the film features real-life politicians like former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who is appearing on the silver screen for the first time. It also features Minister Dr K Sudhakar and noted journalist Vishweshwar Bhatt. The latter wrote an article helping Tanuja to write the NEET exam. Saptha Paavoor, the Sa.Hi. Pra. Shaale actor plays the lead role in the film. It also features Rajesh Nataranga in a pivotal character. The film has music composed by Praddyottan.