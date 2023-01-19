Home Entertainment Kannada

Tanuja is set to release on February 3

The film directed by State award winner Harish M Halli, is based on a true incident will hit the theatres on February 3

Published: 19th January 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film

By Express News Service

Tanuja has been creating buzz since launch and it will be out on February 3. The film directed by State award winner, Harish MD Halli is based on a true incident. The story traces the journey of Tanuja, a farmer’s daughter, her struggle to write the NEET exam during the pandemic and her dream of becoming surgeon someday.The trailer, which was released in December has garnered a huge response for its noble content. 

Interestingly, the film features real-life politicians like former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who is appearing on the silver screen for the first time. It also features Minister Dr K Sudhakar  and noted journalist Vishweshwar Bhatt. The latter wrote an article helping Tanuja to write the NEET exam.

Saptha Paavoor, the Sa.Hi. Pra. Shaale actor plays the lead role in the film. It also features Rajesh Nataranga in a pivotal character. The film has music composed by Praddyottan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tanuja
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp