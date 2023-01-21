Shanvi Srivastava on board Nagathihalli Chandrashekar’s next

Home Entertainment Kannada

21st January 2023

By Express News Service

The silver jubilee anniversary of Nagathihalli Chandrashekar's America America (1997), starring Ramesh Aravind, Hema Panchamukhi, and Akshay Anand, was celebrated last year. We had earlier reported that the filmmaker wants to bring back the nostalgia and the essence of the popular family drama with a film, which will be like a tribute to the modern-day classic. 

Now, the director is gearing up to kickstart this project, which will go on floors in February, and the team is expected to head to the USA in April. According to our sources, Chandrashekar has penned a story that will feature a strong woman character at the centre of things. We have learned that the first actor to come on board this project is the Avane Srimannarayana actor Shanvi Srivastava. The makers are in the process of finalising the rest of the cast of this project. 

With over sixty per cent of the shooting planned in the USA, the makers have zeroed in on locations in Seattle for the project. This yet-to-be-titled film will see Chandrashekar reunite with his America America composer Mano Murthy. The other technician to come on board the project is cinematographer SK Rao, who recently won a lot of praise for his work in Monsoon Raaga.  

Meanwhile, Shanvi, who was last seen in Dinesh Baboo's Kasturi Mahal, is awaiting the release of Bang, and Thrishulam. She is also part of the Marathi remake of Prashanth Neel's blockbuster debut, Ugramm. 

