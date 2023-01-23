Home Entertainment Kannada

Rishab Shetty begins script work for 'Kantara 2'  

Producer Vijay Kiragandur shared that the project will mostly kickstart in June

Published: 23rd January 2023 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara.'

A still from Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara.' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Rishab Shetty’s Kantara sequel is definitely in the works. Sharing details about this project, producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films reveals that Rishab Shetty and his team of writers are back in the actor-filmmaker’s hometown of Keradi.

Rishab Shetty

“Rishab and his team are currently beginning the work on the script, and he will take two months to get ready. Accordingly, we will reveal official details about the multilingual project in due time, probably in June when we plan to go on floors,” says the producer, adding, “Whether this will be a prequel or sequel to Kantara will be known only after the script is ready.”

The makers are also hoping to make Kantara 2 hit the screens in the summer of 2024. “As per the plan, Kantara shooting will happen across different seasons, and hopefully, we can hit the theatres during the second quarter of 2024,” he says.

Kantara, which starred Rishab, Kishore, Sapthami Gowda, and Achyuth Kumar, was about the man-nature conflict, and became a roaring success across the country. With music by Ajaneesh Loknath, Kantara had cinematography by Aravind Kashyap.   

Rishab Shetty, producer Vijay Kiragandur and the team recently attended the Bhoota Khola festival when they sought Daiva Kola blessings, and fulfilled the vow over the success of Kantara. “You surrender to nature & worship the God, who has bestowed you with such success n freedom in life. #Kantara team witnessed the divine in real form & took the blessings of Daiva!,” a tweet was put up by the team, sharing the moments from the festival event. Meanwhile, the Hindi version of the action thriller released on October 14 completes 100 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rishab Shetty Kantara sequel
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp