Rishab Shetty begins script work for 'Kantara 2'  

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Rishab Shetty’s Kantara sequel is definitely in the works. Sharing details about this project, producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films reveals that Rishab Shetty and his team of writers are back in the actor-filmmaker’s hometown of Keradi.

Rishab Shetty

“Rishab and his team are currently beginning the work on the script, and he will take two months to get ready. Accordingly, we will reveal official details about the multilingual project in due time, probably in June when we plan to go on floors,” says the producer, adding, “Whether this will be a prequel or sequel to Kantara will be known only after the script is ready.”

The makers are also hoping to make Kantara 2 hit the screens in the summer of 2024. “As per the plan, Kantara shooting will happen across different seasons, and hopefully, we can hit the theatres during the second quarter of 2024,” he says.

Kantara, which starred Rishab, Kishore, Sapthami Gowda, and Achyuth Kumar, was about the man-nature conflict, and became a roaring success across the country. With music by Ajaneesh Loknath, Kantara had cinematography by Aravind Kashyap.

Rishab Shetty, producer Vijay Kiragandur and the team recently attended the Bhoota Khola festival when they sought Daiva Kola blessings, and fulfilled the vow over the success of Kantara. “You surrender to nature & worship the God, who has bestowed you with such success n freedom in life. #Kantara team witnessed the divine in real form & took the blessings of Daiva!,” a tweet was put up by the team, sharing the moments from the festival event. Meanwhile, the Hindi version of the action thriller released on October 14 completes 100 days.

