Swathishta Krishnan marks her Kannada debut with Suni-Vinay Rajkumar film  

The film consists of two heroines, and the actor, who was last seen in Vikram will be playing one of the female leads

The anchor-turned-actor, Swathishta Krishnan. (Swathishta Krishnan Twitter)

By Express News Service

Suni and Vinay Rajkumar’s upcoming romantic drama is all set to go on floors, and the makers have roped in Swathishta Krishnan as one of the two female leads. The anchor-turned-actor, who was last seen in the Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram will be making her Kannada debut with this project. 

Vinay Rajkumar

Bankrolled by Mysuru Ramesh, an official announcement about the project, the cast and crew are yet to be made.

Vinay Rajkumar’s other projects include Andondittu Kaala, directed by Keerthi, Pepe by Sreelesh Nair, and Gramayana.

Apart from Vinay’s film, Suni also has Gathavaibhava, which is currently on floors. The fantasy drama stars Dushyanth and Ashika Ranganath in the lead cast.

