Release date of 'Kabzaa' announced

The much anticipated multilingual period drama directed by R Chandru starring Upendra in the lead, and Sudeep in a pivotal role is set to hit the theatres on March 17

Director R Chandru’s ambitious Pan-Indian film, Kabzaa, starring Upendra, is all set to hit the theatres across India on March 17. Billed to be a gangster period drama set in 1940-80, Kabzaa revolves around an Underworld don, played by Upendra. The film, which also stars Sudeep and Shriya Saran, was completely shot in huge sets erected in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Talking about showcasing his film to India and the world, Chandru says, “Three years of our hard work finally reaches its fruition. There is a lot of effort and love, which has gone in making Kabzaa, and I’m confident the film will be embraced with the same affection across multiple languages.”

With music by Ravi Basur, and cinematography by AJ Shetty, Kabzaa will be edited by Mahesh Reddy. The stunt choreography is by Ravi Varma, Vijay and Vikram Mor, and the film, backed by Chandru under his Sri Siddeshwara Enterprises banner, in association with Alankar Pandian, will be presented by MTB Nagaraj.

Kabzaa will be released in multiple languages and consists of a multilingual ensemble cast that includes actors like Anoop Revanna, Pramod Shetty, Murali Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, Danish Akthar Saifi, Pradeep Rawat, Kabir Duhan Singh Jayaprakash, and Kota Srinivas in prominent characters.

