Home Entertainment Kannada

'Rupayi' team finalise on release date

The film has Vijay Jagadal taking multiple responsibilities of acting, direction, and lyricist will be out in theatres on Feb 10

Published: 25th January 2023 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Rupayi directed by Vijay Jagadal, who stars himself in the lead and also pens the lyrics to various songs, has fixed the release date as Feb 10, when they plan to hit the theatres. Going by the title, the film which comes with a mix of comedy, love, action, and emotions juggles between relationships and the neediness for money, which becomes a fight between greed and life, and is narrated through five major characters.

According to the actor-director, Rupayi can also be billed as an action film and has stunt sequences choreographed by National award winner fight master, Vikram Mor. The makers recently released a song from the film, titled, Karabath, and when they also shared the release date details.

Rupayi produced by Manjunath M, and Harish BK has Krishi Thapanda, and Chandana Raghavendra featuring as female leads, along with Mythri Jagadeesh, Ram Chandan, Pramod Shetty, Anil Kumar, and Krithi Gowda in pivotal roles. Anand Rajavikram and R D Nagarajun scored the music and handled the cinematography respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupayi Vijay Jagadal
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp