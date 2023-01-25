'Rupayi' team finalise on release date

By Express News Service

Rupayi directed by Vijay Jagadal, who stars himself in the lead and also pens the lyrics to various songs, has fixed the release date as Feb 10, when they plan to hit the theatres. Going by the title, the film which comes with a mix of comedy, love, action, and emotions juggles between relationships and the neediness for money, which becomes a fight between greed and life, and is narrated through five major characters.

According to the actor-director, Rupayi can also be billed as an action film and has stunt sequences choreographed by National award winner fight master, Vikram Mor. The makers recently released a song from the film, titled, Karabath, and when they also shared the release date details.

Rupayi produced by Manjunath M, and Harish BK has Krishi Thapanda, and Chandana Raghavendra featuring as female leads, along with Mythri Jagadeesh, Ram Chandan, Pramod Shetty, Anil Kumar, and Krithi Gowda in pivotal roles. Anand Rajavikram and R D Nagarajun scored the music and handled the cinematography respectively.

