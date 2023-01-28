Keertti Krishna to make her debut with 'Dharani'

Home Entertainment Kannada

Published: 28th January 2023 08:24 AM

Dharani

Sudheer Shanbhogue's 'Dharani'.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Keertti Krishna is the latest entrant to the tinsel town. The young actor, who is all of 22 years, will make her debut with Sudheer Shanbhogue's (Anantu v/s Nusrat)  upcoming film, Dharani.  The film, revolving around rooster fights, will have her paired alongside Manoj Kumar.  

Interestingly Keertti Krishna (daughter of Usha Krishna) is not new to cinema and is the niece of noted Kannada actors  Shruti and Sharan.  Keertti, notably made her debut as a child artiste and shared screen space in her aunt Shruti's debut, Shri Naga Shakthi. Since then she always wanted to be part of the film industry, but decided to complete her education, and is now all excited to plunge into the silver screen.

Sudheer Shanbhogue's Dharani is set in 2000 and will revolve around a real incident that happened in Kolar and Mandya. Sudheer explains that rooster fights were popular in Karnataka till 2012 and people often placed bets on the roosters. However the game got banned, and we are trying to bring those times alive on the silver screen.  

Manoj, the nephew of Challenging Star Darshan marked his debut with Takkar.  The film produced by Umesh Gurupura and Ganesh Aithal is set in a semi-urban backdrop. The lead hero plays a rugged guy who is an expert in conducting rooster fights and the film will feature Keertti Krishna as a homely girl.

With the lead cast set, the team is finalizing the rest of the actors to begin shooting in mid-February. Shashank Sheshagiri, who has scored music for Gowli will be associating with this project. Arun Suresh, who has worked in Dooradarshana, will be handling the cinematography of this film. 

