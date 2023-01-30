Home Entertainment Kannada

'Hondisi Bareyiri' team writing letters to talk about their film

Produced under the Sunday Cinema banner, Hondisi Bareyiri traces the 12 years’ journey of various characters from their college days to their marriage, and after.

'Hondisi Bareyiri' team posting letters to audiences.

Ramenahalli Jagannath, an erstwhile associate of Rockline Venkatesh, is marking his directorial debut with Hondisi Bareyiri. The film stars Aishani Shetty, Naveen Shankar of Gultoo fame, Mundina Nildana actor Praveen Tej Bhavana, and Shri Mahadev. 

Hondisi Bareyiri is slated to release on February 10, and the makers have found a unique way to talk about the film. The team has gone on the traditional way of penning thoughts through letter writing.

“Writing letters is a timeless art that has been around for centuries. There’s something special about receiving a handwritten letter that can’t be replicated through digital communication. Letters are more personal and meaningful as they allow us to express ourselves in a more thoughtful and meaningful way. So we wanted to cherish the age-old tradition of letter writing through this film, and we are asking every cinemagoer to join the journey,” says the director.

He reveals that to date they have sent postcards to 12,000 people, and they are reaching out to 20,000 people, who will get information about the film’s content.  

Produced under the Sunday Cinema banner, Hondisi Bareyiri traces the 12 years’ journey of various characters from their college days to their marriage, and after. “The film about relationships will offer a lot of life lessons, and how everything should be taken in our stride,” he says.

