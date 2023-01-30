Kannada actor Dhananjay’s 'Hoysala' strikes the right chord

By Express News Service

Dhananjaya has everything special going for his 25th film, Hoysala. The film, which is racing for a release on March 30 is creating some noise with its audio album.

Anand Audio has brought the rights to the music for a record price, which is said to be a career-high for Dhananjaya.

Hoysala, which marks the debut of writer-director, Vinay N, has music by Ajaneesh Loknath. The film will be the second collaboration of actor Dhananjaya with KRG Studios after Rathnan Prapancha.

The actor and production house are also teaming up with Rohit Padaki for Uttarakanda, which will go on floors once Dhananjay completes his Kannada-Telugu bilingual, Zebra, which also stars Sathyadev.

Meanwhile, the post-production of Hoysala, which is set in North Karnataka, is going on in full swing.

Presented by Vijay Kiragandur’s Hombale Films, and jointly produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj, Hoysala has Amrutha Iyengar starring opposite Dhananjaya. The two had previously appeared in Suri’s Popcorn Monkey Tiger and Shankar Guru’s Badava Rascal.

Naveen Shankar, Avinash BS, Mayuri Nataraj and Pratap Narayan are also seen in the lead cast of Hoysala.

