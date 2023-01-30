Home Entertainment Kannada

Kannada actor Dhananjay’s 'Hoysala' strikes the right chord

Anand Audio has brought the rights to the music for a record price, which is said to be a career-high for Dhananjaya.

Published: 30th January 2023 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Dhananjaya in Hoysala.

Dhananjaya in Hoysala.

By Express News Service

Dhananjaya has everything special going for his 25th film, Hoysala. The film, which is racing for a release on March 30 is creating some noise with its audio album. 

Anand Audio has brought the rights to the music for a record price, which is said to be a career-high for Dhananjaya. 

Hoysala, which marks the debut of writer-director, Vinay N, has music by Ajaneesh Loknath. The film will be the second collaboration of actor Dhananjaya with KRG Studios after Rathnan Prapancha.

The actor and production house are also teaming up with Rohit Padaki for Uttarakanda, which will go on floors once Dhananjay completes his Kannada-Telugu bilingual, Zebra, which also stars Sathyadev.

Meanwhile, the post-production of Hoysala, which is set in North Karnataka, is going on in full swing. 

Presented by Vijay Kiragandur’s Hombale Films, and jointly produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj, Hoysala has Amrutha Iyengar starring opposite Dhananjaya. The two had previously appeared in Suri’s Popcorn Monkey Tiger and Shankar Guru’s Badava Rascal.  

Naveen Shankar, Avinash BS, Mayuri Nataraj and Pratap Narayan are also seen in the lead cast of Hoysala.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhananjaya Hoysala
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp