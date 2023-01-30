Home Entertainment Kannada

Veteran Kannada actor-comedian Mandeep Rai passes away

Mandeep, a veteran of over 500 films, has shared screen space with illustrious names of Kannada cinema like Ananth Nag, Shankar Nag, Dr Raj Kumar, and Dr Vishnuvardhan among others. 

Published: 30th January 2023 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Veteran Kannada actor-comedian Mandeep Rai.

By Express News Service

Veteran Kannada actor-comedian Mandeep Rai, known for his roles in films like Pushpaka Vimana (1987), is no more. He died of a heart attack at his residence in Bhairasandra, Bengaluru last night. He was 73. 

Incidentally, he was admitted to the hospital last month for a heart-related ailment. 

Some of Mandeep’s landmark movies include Minchin Ota, Badada Huve,  Agni IPS, Apoorva Sangama, Preethsod Tappa, Elu Suttina Kote, Gajapathiya Garvabhanga, and Aasegobba Meesegobba.

Many celebrities and fans of the actor are expressing their condolences on social media.

