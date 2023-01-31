Home Entertainment Kannada

'I have a few similarities with Tanuja': Kannada actor Saptha Pavoor

Saptha Pavoor shares with Cinema Express about her role in Harish MD Halli's upcoming directorial, which is based on a real incident.

Published: 31st January 2023

Kannada actor Saptha Pavoor

Kannada actor Saptha Pavoor. (Photo | Saptha Pavoor Facebook)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Saptha Pavoor got her big break in Rishab Shetty’s Sa.Hi.Pra.Shale, and she had an important role to play in Shivarajkumar’s Bairaagi. Now, the child actor-turned-heroine is set to play the lead in Harish MD 
Halli’s Tanuja. 

The award-winning director’s next is based on a real incident about a farmer’s daughter, and her struggle to write the NEET exam during the pandemic.  

Ahead of the film’s release on February 3, Saptha tells us that she too is doing her PCMB, and felt a very personal connect with the character. “This is my seventh film, and I get to play a protagonist in such a compelling real-life story, which was a different experience,” says Saptha.

While she got a lot of help from the Harish, Saptha reveals that she could not meet the girl on whom the film is made, but she did speak to the girl’s mother, who gave her inputs about the character. “With the inputs, I think  I’ve done justice to the role as Tanuja.” 

Saptha says there are a lot of similarities between her and the character, Tanuja. “It was Tanuja’s dream to become a doctor, and her tale about achieving it is an inspiring one. I also have an aim to achieve, and I am putting my efforts into getting into the field of research. From what little I know about Tanuja, she was not into just studies and was also into other curricular activities. I am very similar on that aspect too. Apart from academics, I also trained in dancing, and was shooting for films. That is one of the reasons I could play the character with ease,” says Saptha.

Interestingly, the film features real-life politicians like former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa, who is appearing on the silver screen for the first time.

It also features Minister Dr K Sudhakar and noted journalist Vishweshwar Bhat.

The film also features Rajesh Nataranga as a pivotal character.

The film backed by Beyond Visions Cinema in association with Shoora Entertainments has music composed by Praddyottan.

