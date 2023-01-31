Krishna and Milana Nagaraj’s film 'Love Birds' to release soon

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that real-life couple Krishna and Milana Nagaraj were teaming up for PC Shekar’s Love Birds. Now, the makers have announced a release date for the project, which is billed as a romantic musical.

Backed by Kaddipudi Chandru, Love Birds will hit the screens on February 17.

Krishna and Milana were first seen together in Preetham Gubbi’s Nam Duniya Nam Style, and later collaborated in projects like Charlie and Love Mocktail 1 and 2. Love Birds will be their fourth outing together.

Love Birds deals with a modern couple leading a successful life post-marriage. The film also features Samyukta Hornad in the pivotal role of a lawyer.

With cinematography by Shakti Shekar, Love Birds will have lyrics by Kaviraj and music by Arjun Janya, who is collaborating with director PC Shekar for the ninth time.

