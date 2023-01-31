Home Entertainment Kannada

Rakshit Shetty puts an end to speculations on his film projects

The actor-filmmaker gives a low down about his projects, which will keep him busy for the next few years

Published: 31st January 2023 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor-director Rakshit Shetty

Sandalwood actor-director Rakshit Shetty (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

There has been a lot of speculation about Rakshit Shetty’s upcoming projects, and his inclusion in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Thalapathy 67 with Vijay. However, Rakshit took to social media to put an end to it all.

“My lineups are quite clear after SSE. i.e. RA, PK 1 and 2, M2M… these are the only four films which gives me sleepless nights. No KP2 as well… but I have different plans for KP2. Let’s see. Anything else u read on the internet isn’t true. Was never true… Love you all,” he wrote. 

The 777 Charlie hero is busy with Saptha Sagaraadache Yello, directed by Hemanth M Rao, which will release this year.

Rakshit is working on the script of his next directorial, Richard Anthony made under Hombale Films banner and follow it up with Punyakoti, which will be out in two parts. After this, he will be taking up Midnight to Moksha.  

Notably, except for SSE, the rest of the films will have him take up dual responsibilities of actor and director. 

Rakshit also clarifies that he has different plans for Kirik Party 2, and he will share details about the same at a later date.

