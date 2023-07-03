'Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare' gears up for a grand theatrical release

By Express News Service

Debutant filmmaker Nithin Krishnamurthy’s Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare has been the talk of the town since its inception. The songs and the intriguing teaser have added to the hype. Produced by Gulmohar Films and Varrun Studios, the film is presented by Rakshit Shetty’s Paramvah Pictures and distributed worldwide by Zee Studios. Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare is all set for a grand theatrical release on July 21.

The comedy film unfolds overnight within the premises of a hostel, filmed in a cinema verité style. The film has gained attention for its unique and quirky promotions, featuring top celebrities from the Kannada industry such as Puneeth Rajkumar, Kichcha Sudeep, Rakshit Shetty, and Divya Spandana.

Notable personalities like Rishab Shetty, Director Pawan Kumar, Diganth Manchale, and Shine Shetty also make special cameos, alongside more than 500 theatre artists from across Karnataka. The makers have announced the release date with a unique video featuring scientists Isaac Newton and Albert Einstein, confirming that the film will hit theaters, alongside Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

The film’s team is even spreading hilarious ‘rumours’ about approaching Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy for potential cross-collaborations and promotions. The film has Ajaneesh Loknath scoring the music, while cinematography is handled by Aravind Kashyap. Suresh Sankalan takes charge of the editing. With the team announcing the release date, the makers plan to unveil the film’s trailer on July 10.

Debutant filmmaker Nithin Krishnamurthy’s Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare has been the talk of the town since its inception. The songs and the intriguing teaser have added to the hype. Produced by Gulmohar Films and Varrun Studios, the film is presented by Rakshit Shetty’s Paramvah Pictures and distributed worldwide by Zee Studios. Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare is all set for a grand theatrical release on July 21. The comedy film unfolds overnight within the premises of a hostel, filmed in a cinema verité style. The film has gained attention for its unique and quirky promotions, featuring top celebrities from the Kannada industry such as Puneeth Rajkumar, Kichcha Sudeep, Rakshit Shetty, and Divya Spandana. Notable personalities like Rishab Shetty, Director Pawan Kumar, Diganth Manchale, and Shine Shetty also make special cameos, alongside more than 500 theatre artists from across Karnataka. The makers have announced the release date with a unique video featuring scientists Isaac Newton and Albert Einstein, confirming that the film will hit theaters, alongside Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The film’s team is even spreading hilarious ‘rumours’ about approaching Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy for potential cross-collaborations and promotions. The film has Ajaneesh Loknath scoring the music, while cinematography is handled by Aravind Kashyap. Suresh Sankalan takes charge of the editing. With the team announcing the release date, the makers plan to unveil the film’s trailer on July 10.