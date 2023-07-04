Achar & Co, led by an all-woman team, gets a release date

By Express News Service

Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions is gearing up for the release of their next film, Aachar & Co. With Sindhu Sreenivasa Murthy as the writer, director, and protagonist, this heartwarming coming-of-age story is set to release on July 28th.

The film led by a woman-crew has music composed by Bindhumalini Narayanaswamy, with Dannilla Correya serving as the Creative Producer. Inchara Suresh handles the costumes, Hema Suvarna takes care of the sound, Vishwas Kashyap oversees the art direction, and Abhimanyu Sadanandan is the cinematographer of the film.

Set against the backdrop of 1960s Bangalore, Aachar & Co.” follows the journey of a traditional family as they navigate the challenges of embracing modernity while honouring their roots. The film brings together a delightful mix of nostalgia, humour, and drama, capturing the essence of that era.

According to the team, the production and costume design of Aachar & Co. authentically recreates the aesthetics of the 1960s and 70s. They aim to transport the audience back in time, both visually and emotionally.

Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions is gearing up for the release of their next film, Aachar & Co. With Sindhu Sreenivasa Murthy as the writer, director, and protagonist, this heartwarming coming-of-age story is set to release on July 28th. The film led by a woman-crew has music composed by Bindhumalini Narayanaswamy, with Dannilla Correya serving as the Creative Producer. Inchara Suresh handles the costumes, Hema Suvarna takes care of the sound, Vishwas Kashyap oversees the art direction, and Abhimanyu Sadanandan is the cinematographer of the film. Set against the backdrop of 1960s Bangalore, Aachar & Co.” follows the journey of a traditional family as they navigate the challenges of embracing modernity while honouring their roots. The film brings together a delightful mix of nostalgia, humour, and drama, capturing the essence of that era.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to the team, the production and costume design of Aachar & Co. authentically recreates the aesthetics of the 1960s and 70s. They aim to transport the audience back in time, both visually and emotionally.