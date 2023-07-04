Dhruva Sarja releases Komal Kumar’s Namo Bhoothathma 2 teaser

By Express News Service

The teaser of Namo Bhoothathma 2, featuring actor Komal Kumar in the lead role and directed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Murali, was revealed by actor Dhruva Sarja. During the teaser launch, Dhruva Sarja expressed his admiration for Komal, stating that he has been a fan of his since the beginning and has watched all of his films. He also mentioned that Murali Master, the director of the film, has choreographed songs in his films.

“The first part of the film, Namo Bhoothathma, produced, acted in, and directed by Murali Master, was released ten years ago and received audience appreciation. “Now, after many years Namo Bhoothathma 2, is being made in our collaboration. While the first part was a horror, this film combines comedy to the genre,” says Komal during the teaser launch.

Director Murali revealed that Komal approached him in 2014 to direct the film Namo Bhootatma, and now they have collaborated again for Namo Bhoothathma 2. The comedy-drama stars Lekha Chandra as the female lead, with Govinde Gowda, Monika, and Varun Raj appearing in prominent roles.

The film, produced by Murali’s nephew Santosh Shekhar, is currently in the post-production stage, and the team has presented it to the censor board. They are aiming for a release in late July or early August. The film features music composed by Arjun Andrews and cinematography by Hallesh.

