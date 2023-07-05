Catch the KGF Actor Krishnaji Rao one last time in 'Nano Narayanappa'

By Express News Service

Krishnaji Rao, affectionately known as KGF grandfather, may no longer be with us, but his final film is ready to hit the silver screen. Directed and produced by Kumaar, known for his work in Chemistry of Kariyappa, the director's next, Nano Narayanappa is set to release on July 7th.

The director is thrilled to have fulfilled the late actor's long-standing desire to play the lead role. "During my time as an assistant director, our paths would often cross, and he would always express his wish to be the protagonist in a content-driven film. Finally, after becoming a director and working on two projects, including Crictical Keertaney, I decided to collaborate with this seasoned actor, resulting in Nano Narayanappa," he shares.

This movie draws inspiration from two real-life events. Kumaar explains, "I always aimed to create a film that emphasizes meaningful content over typical youth-centric commercial cinema. By blending comedy and emotion, I have strived to deliver a film with a profound message." Nano Narayanappa is a bilingual film made in both Kannada and Telugu languages.

Kumaar's debut film, Chemistry of Kariappa, shed light on the destructive impact of divorce on lives, while his second film, Critical Keertanegalu explored the repercussions of IPL betting on the masses. With Nano Narayanappa, Kumar unveils a world of scams and fast money-making schemes. Assuring audiences of a perfect blend of comedy and a captivating storyline, he adds.

Krishnaji Rao, popularly known as KGF Tata, portrays the role of a junior artist in this film, while Khader dons a cowboy getup. Reflecting on Krishnaji Rao's unwavering enthusiasm and dedication, Kumaar remarks, "His dream of becoming a hero finally came true in his 80s." The film's ensemble cast also includes Prashant Siddi, Cockroach Sudhi, Girish Shivanna, Akshata Kuki of Bigg Boss fame, Apoorva, and comedy actors Santu, Ananth Padmanabh, and King Mohan.

The film was shot in and around Bangalore, with Sivashankar as the cinematographer. Produced under the Kesari Film Capture banner, Nano Narayanappa features music scored by Akash Parva Sangeet and Deepu, while Siddharth Nayak is the editor. "Don't miss the opportunity to watch KGF Tata, Krishnaji Rao, one last time," signs off the director.

