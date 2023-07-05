Home Entertainment Kannada

Catch the KGF Actor Krishnaji Rao one last time in 'Nano Narayanappa'

Directed and produced by Kumaar, known for his work in Chemistry of Kariyappa, the director's next, Nano Narayanappa is set to release on July 7th.

Published: 05th July 2023 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Krishnaji Rao

Krishnaji Rao

By Express News Service

Krishnaji Rao, affectionately known as KGF grandfather, may no longer be with us, but his final film is ready to hit the silver screen. Directed and produced by Kumaar, known for his work in Chemistry of Kariyappa, the director's next, Nano Narayanappa is set to release on July 7th.

The director is thrilled to have fulfilled the late actor's long-standing desire to play the lead role. "During my time as an assistant director, our paths would often cross, and he would always express his wish to be the protagonist in a content-driven film. Finally, after becoming a director and working on two projects, including Crictical Keertaney, I decided to collaborate with this seasoned actor, resulting in Nano Narayanappa," he shares.

This movie draws inspiration from two real-life events. Kumaar explains, "I always aimed to create a film that emphasizes meaningful content over typical youth-centric commercial cinema. By blending comedy and emotion, I have strived to deliver a film with a profound message." Nano Narayanappa is a bilingual film made in both Kannada and Telugu languages.

Kumaar's debut film, Chemistry of Kariappa, shed light on the destructive impact of divorce on lives, while his second film, Critical Keertanegalu explored the repercussions of IPL betting on the masses. With Nano Narayanappa, Kumar unveils a world of scams and fast money-making schemes. Assuring audiences of a perfect blend of comedy and a captivating storyline, he adds.

Krishnaji Rao, popularly known as KGF Tata, portrays the role of a junior artist in this film, while Khader dons a cowboy getup. Reflecting on Krishnaji Rao's unwavering enthusiasm and dedication, Kumaar remarks, "His dream of becoming a hero finally came true in his 80s." The film's ensemble cast also includes Prashant Siddi, Cockroach Sudhi, Girish Shivanna, Akshata Kuki of Bigg Boss fame, Apoorva, and comedy actors Santu, Ananth Padmanabh, and King Mohan.

The film was shot in and around Bangalore, with Sivashankar as the cinematographer. Produced under the Kesari Film Capture banner, Nano Narayanappa features music scored by Akash Parva Sangeet and Deepu, while Siddharth Nayak is the editor. "Don't miss the opportunity to watch KGF Tata, Krishnaji Rao, one last time," signs off the director.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishnaji Rao KGF actor
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp