Dog takes the lead in 'Naanu Matthu Gunda 2'

By Express News Service

Naanu Matthu Gunda, directed by Raghu Haasan and released in July 2020, starred Shivaraj KR Pete and Samyukta Horanad and it portrayed an inseparable bond between the hero and a dog. The film resonated with the audience and captivated the attention of pet lovers. Building on the success of the first installment, Raghu Haasan is now venturing into a sequel titled Naanu Matthu Gunda 2.

The official announcement of the sequel was made through a poster, which also reveals the plans for a multi-language release in Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi. For the sequel, the director intends to shift the focus onto the dog itself, portraying it as the protagonist. The story will explore the emotional journey of a dog living in society after losing its owner and plans to present it in an entertaining manner.

The shooting of the film is currently underway in full swing in locations around Mysuru, and the production is already halfway through. The sequel is being produced under the banner of Poem Pictures. RP Patnaik has been roped in to compose the music, while Ritwik Muralidhar will handle the background score. The film’s dialogue is penned by Rohit, Raman, and Tanvik G, and V Nagendra Prasad is the lyricist.

